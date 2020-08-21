August 21: Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 1,376 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 193 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,884 on Friday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 159.

There are 1,376 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,349 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 948 hospitalizations with 50 currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 172,459 total tests performed and 133,775 people tested.