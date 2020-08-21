August 21: More than 800 news COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 4 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 54,650 Friday morning.

This is 828 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Thursday.

Health officials reported four more virus-related deaths, raising the death total to 1,016.

The state’s health department announced 503 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 42,810.

Iowa has 10,824 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 585,485 people have been tested for the virus and 54,650 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.