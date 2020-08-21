August 21: 17 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 20 hospitalizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials from the Siouxland District Health Department report there have been a total of 3,884 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Friday morning.

This is 17 more cases compared to Thursday’s report of 3,867 total cases.

The 14-day average positivity rate is 7.9%.

Health officials also reported there were 11 new recovered cases with a total of 3,506.

There were no new deaths related to the virus in the county, with the total staying at 54.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 20 total. Of them, 15 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 8 are of Woodbury County residents.

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including: