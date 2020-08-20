August 20: South Dakota reports two new deaths, more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 125 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,691 on Thursday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 157.

There are 1,269 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,265 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 940 hospitalizations and 53 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 169,767 total tests performed and 132,108 people tested.