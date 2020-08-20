August 20: More than 42,000 COVID-19 recoveries in Iowa, 10,503 active cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 53,822 Thursday morning.

This is 331 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Health officials reported 10 more virus-related deaths, raising the death total to 1,012.

The state’s health department announced 359 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 42,307.

Iowa has 10,503 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 576,478 people have been tested for the virus and 512,764 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.