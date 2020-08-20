August 20: 29 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 15 recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials from the Siouxland District Health Department report there have been a total of 3,867 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Thursday morning.

This is 29 more cases compared to Wednesday’s report.

The 14-day average positivity rate is 7.7%.

Health officials also reported there were 15 new recovered cases with a total of 3,495.

There were no new deaths related to the virus in the county, with the total staying at 54.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 23 total. Of them, 17 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 9 are of Woodbury County residents.