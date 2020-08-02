August 2: Woodbury County adds 10 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 89 tests results reported Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 11:36 a.m. on August 2, there are a total of 3,632 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new deaths related to the virus, maintaining the death toll at 48.

SDHD mentions that 3,241 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 315 total hospitalizations, 264 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.