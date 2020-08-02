August 2: South Dakota adds 88 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 88 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,955 on Sunday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, maintaining the death toll at 135.

There are 911 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,909 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 835 hospitalizations and 35 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 113,957 tests performed, 104,998 of them, or 92%, came back negative.

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.

