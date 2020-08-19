August 19: South Dakota confirms more than 10,500 total COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 123 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,566 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related death, meaning the total deaths is now at 155.

There are 1,222 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,189 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 935 hospitalizations and 55 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 168,080 total tests performed and 131,047 people tested.