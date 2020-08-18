August 18: South Dakota confirms 83 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 83 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,443 on Tuesday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related death, meaning the total deaths is now at 154.

There are 1,163 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,126 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 927 hospitalizations and 68 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 166,304 total tests performed and 130,013 people tested.