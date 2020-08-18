August 18: More than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 9 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 52,917 Tuesday.

This is 301 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Monday.

Health officials reported nine more virus-related deaths, raising the total virus-related deaths to 987.

The state’s health department announced 817 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 41,489.

Iowa has 10,441 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 564,443 people have been tested for the virus and 52,917 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.