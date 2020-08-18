August 18: 2 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD), the total number of positive cases is now 1,927.

The total deaths related to the virus was reported Monday at 42.

The county’s health department said there are 7,141 negative tests.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

Anybody wanting a test can visit the TestNebraska website to find the nearest testing site and see if they qualify.