August 17: South Dakota sees 86 new cases of coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 86 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,360 on Monday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 153.

There are 1,194 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,013 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 921 hospitalizations and 60 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 165,065 total tests performed and 129,293 people tested.