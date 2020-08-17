August 17: Iowa confirms nearly 400 new coronavirus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 52,616.

This is 395 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Sunday.

Health officials reported three more virus-related death, raising the death toll to 978.

The state’s health department announced 181 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 40,672.

IDPH said that 561,221 people have been tested for the virus and 500,840 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.