August 17: Dakota County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.

Dakota County has a total of 1,925 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Health officials confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 42.

The county’s health department said out of the 9,040 total COVID-19 tests performed that 7,115 of them came back negative.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus at this time.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often, and sanitizing common areas.

