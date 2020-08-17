August 17: 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 47 tests.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:00 a.m. on August 17, there are a total of 3,816 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced two new virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 54.

SDHD mentions that 3,440 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 321 total hospitalizations that 273 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.