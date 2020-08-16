August 16: South Dakota reports nearly 9,000 recoveries from COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 156 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,274 on Saturday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 153.

There are 1,182 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,939 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 916 hospitalizations and 66 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 164,103 total tests performed and 128,774 people tested.