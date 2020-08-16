August 16: Siouxland District Health Department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Sunday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 220 tests reported on Saturday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:00 a.m. on August 15, there are a total of 3,807 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 52.

SDHD mentions that 3,438 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 320 total hospitalizations that 273 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.