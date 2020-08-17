August 16: Nebraska adds 131 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 16 at 6:30 p.m., there were a total of 30,372 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 131 new cases.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 361.

The DHHS reports that 22,483 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 146 active hospitalizations with 1,883 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 323,287 people have been tested with 292,619 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

