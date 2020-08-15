August 15: Woodbury County sees 5 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 73 tests reported on Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:00 a.m. on August 15, there are a total of 3,796 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 52.

SDHD mentions that 3,435 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 320 total hospitalizations that 273 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.