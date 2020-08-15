August 15: South Dakota Department of Health confirms more than 8,800 coronavirus recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 94 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,118 on Friday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 152.

There are 1,082 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,884 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 913 hospitalizations and 63 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 162,315 total tests performed and 127,449 people tested.