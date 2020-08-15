August 15: Nebraska adds 253 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 15 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 30,241 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 253 new cases.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 361.

The DHHS reports that 22,251 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 144 active hospitalizations with 1,883 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 321,172 people have been tested with 290,635 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

Latest Stories