August 15: Iowa Department of Public Health confirms more than 51,000 total COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 51,648 Saturday.

This is 841 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Friday.

Health officials reported nine more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 973.

The state’s health department announced 575 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 40,365.

IDPH said that 552,417 people have been tested for the virus and 493,581 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.