August 14: Woodbury County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 114 tests reported on Thursday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:38 a.m. on August 14, there are a total of 3,779 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 52.

SDHD mentions that 3,422 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 320 total hospitalizations that 273 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.