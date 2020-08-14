August 14: South Dakota reports 127 new cases, 2 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 127 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,024 on Friday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 150.

There are 1,101 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,773 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 903 hospitalizations and 65 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 160,204 total tests performed and 126,014 people tested.