August 14: 685 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 50,807 Friday.

This is 685 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Thursday.

Health officials reported ten more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 964.

The state’s health department announced 579 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 39790.

Iowa has 10,053 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 542,738 people have been tested for the virus and of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 488,707 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.