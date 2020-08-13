August 13: Woodbury County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 151 tests reported on Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:48 a.m. on August 13, there are a total of 3,760 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 52.

SDHD mentions that 3,411 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 318 total hospitalizations that 273 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

