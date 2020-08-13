August 13: South Dakota reports one new COVID-19 related death, over 80 new cases

by: KCAU STAFF

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 82 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,897 on Thursday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related death, meaning the total deaths is now at 148.

There are 1,058 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,691 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 896 hospitalizations and 56 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 158,396 total tests performed and 124,770 people tested.

