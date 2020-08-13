August 13: Iowa exceeds 50,000 total COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases have risen to 50,122 Thursday.

This is 526 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Health officials reported eight more virus-related deaths, raising the death totals to 954.

The state’s health department announced 684 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 39,211.

Iowa has 9,957 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 537,249 people have been tested for the virus and 483,947 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.