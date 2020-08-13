August 13: Dakota County health officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD), the total number of positive cases is now 1,910.

There were no new deaths, keeping the county total at 42.

The county’s health department said 6,935 tests came back negative.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

