August 12: South Dakota confirms 102 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 102 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,815 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related death, meaning the total deaths is now at 147.

There are 1,062 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,606 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 892 hospitalizations and 59 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 156,759 total tests performed and 123,628 people tested.