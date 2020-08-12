August 12: More than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 49,596 Wednesday.

This is 410 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Health officials reported 11 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 946.

The state’s health department also announced 546 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 38,527.

Iowa has 10,123 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 530,405 people have been tested for the virus and 477,645 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.