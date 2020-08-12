August 12: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 49 test results reported Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:06 a.m. on August 12, there are a total of 3,737 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 52.

SDHD mentions that 3,394 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 318 total hospitalizations, 272 have been hospitalized and discharged.