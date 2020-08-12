August 12: 2 new coronavirus cases in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.
According to the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD), the total number of positive cases is now 1,908.
There were no new deaths, keeping the county total at 42.
The county’s health department said out of tests performed, 6,902 of them came back negative.
Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.
They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.
