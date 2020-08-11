August 11: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 161 test results reported Monday

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:26 a.m. on August 11, there are a total of 3,728 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 52.

SDHD mentions that 3,373 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 317 total hospitalizations, 272 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.