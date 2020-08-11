August 11: Nearly 38,000 COVID-19 recoveries in Iowa, 10,270 active cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 49,186.

This is 186 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Monday.

Health officials reported four more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 935.

The state’s health department announced 734 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 37,981.

Iowa has 10,270 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 525,831 people have been tested for the virus and 473,534 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The IDPH said that due to Monday’s severe weather, some treated at a long-term care facility or at home may be transferred to another health care facility for temporary treatment due to building damages. This could cause hospitilization data or other data on the site to fluctuate in the short term.