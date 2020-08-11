August 11: More than 8,500 recovered, 1,060 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,663 on Tuesday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the total deaths at 146.

There are 1,060 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,507 people recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 887 hospitalizations and 57 currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 154,777 total tests performed and 122,409 people tested.