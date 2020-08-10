August 10: More than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 59 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,663 on Monday.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths remains at 146.

There are 1,146 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said there have been 8,371 recoveries.

DOH reported a total of 882 hospitalizations with 63 currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 153,507 total tests performed, and 121,477 people have been tested.