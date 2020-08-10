August 10: Health officials report 1new COVID-19 case in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County as of Monday morning.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 71 test results reported Sunday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:20 a.m. on Monday, there are a total of 3,721 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 52.

SDHD mentions that 3,337 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 317 total hospitalizations, 271 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.