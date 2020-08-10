August 10: 49,000 total COVID-19 cases in Iowa, more than 10,000 active cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 49,000.

This is 268 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Sunday.

Health officials reported one more virus-related death, raising the death toll to 931.

The state’s health department announced 161 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 37,247.

Iowa has 10,822 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 523,928 people have been tested for the virus and 471,876 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.