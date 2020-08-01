August 1: Woodbury County adds 4 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 139 tests results reported Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 12:15 p.m. on August 1, there are a total of 3,627 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new deaths related to the virus, with 48 total deaths.

SDHD mentions that 3,238 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 315 total hospitalizations, 264 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.