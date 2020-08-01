August 1: South Dakota adds 103 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 103 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,867 on Saturday.

Health officials reported four new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 134.

There are 913 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,820 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 832 hospitalizations and 36 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 112,932 tests performed, 104,065 of them, or 92%, came back negative.

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.

