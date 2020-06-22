At least 25 states see increase in COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – As the country reopens, health officials warn we are not in the clear yet with COVID-19.

At least 25 states, including Puerto Rico, are seeing an increase in the cases. Nineteen have rising numbers of hospitalizations, including Texas, which had more than 3,400 on June 21.

“To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled,” said Texas Gov. Abbott.

The governor said the infection rate is nearly 9%, almost doubling since late May. He said Texas will not shut back down, but testing will increase in urgent hotspots. He’s urging people to stay home as much as possible.

Flordia is also setting daily records. A new model showed it could be the country’s new epicenter. More than half the cases reported on June 20 were under 35 years old.

“Increasingly troubling trends of cases that have continued to escalate,” said Mayor of Miami Francis X. Saurez.

The Mayor of Miami mandated face masks for everyone in public. Florida Surgeon General urged people all over the state to do the same.

California is also seeing a jump in cases.

Some areas are scaling back their reopening plans. Shelby County in Tennessee could return to phase one after seeing its largest single day of cases over the weekend.

“We urge countries to be careful and creative in finding solutions that people stay safe while getting on with their lives,” said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghegreyesus.

Many places are pushing forward. New York City was the country’s former epicenter. New York City entered phase two of reopening on June 22. That includes outdoor dining, salons, barbershops, and in-store retail.

“Today is a very, very important day for this city. As the nation’s largest city, the nation’s largest economy gets back on its feet,” said Mayor of New York Bill De Blasio.

Vice President Mike Pence warned there are more new positive cases among young people across the country, particularly in Florida, Texas, and Arizona. Health experts are urging them to be especially careful if living with older family members.