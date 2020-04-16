Arizona man with COVID-19saved by rare ECMO treatment

One doctor said the treatment was done as a last resort to save the patient.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) – A man from Phoenix, Arizona, who was dying from COVID-19 is now virus-free. He’s one of the first patients in the country to survive a rare treatment.

It was a special moment with happy tears after weeks of wishing and waiting.

Enes Dedi, 53, had come back from his mother’s funeral in Bosnia, and after days of small symptoms, he told his wife Olivera he couldn’t breathe.

“March 15th, he woke me up and told me he can’t breathe. I have to take him to emergency,” said Olivera Dedic.

Enes tested positive for COVID-19. After being on a ventilator for two days, things weren’t looking good. Olivera said that she was shaking with every phone call from the hospital.

His health was declining so fast at the hospital that they transferred him here to the John C. Lincoln Medical Venter to increase his ventilation. That’s when they tried something completely out of the box to see if they could save him.

Dr. Robert Riley and Dr. Anselmo Garcia at Honor Health are co-directors of the ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine program.

“ECMO itself is a pretty rare service that we offer… But when there’s nothing else left to help save the patient, this is where we go,” said Dr. Robert Riley at Honor Health.

The ECMO machine removes blood from the patient’s body and pumps oygen into the blood. It the pumps that blood back into the body to help the lungs and heart.

Enes was in a coma for 10 days on the ECMO machine. and woke up on the 11th day. He was then able to Facetime Olivera, who haddenty been able to see her husband.

“The first time when I have a facetime with him, it was, it was crazy! It was really hard. It was really hard,” Olivera said.

Not only was Enes the first survivor of COVID-19 from the ECMO treatment in Arizona, he’s also one of the first in the world.

Enes is now breathing on his own and tested negative for the coronavirus.

Dr. Riley and Dr. Garcia are now working on a state task for to train other ECMO centers in Arizona as well as fielding calls from around the county.

Olivera said she is thankful to soon get to see her husband again.

“I promised the nurses in the ICU that I’m going to bring him because they want to see him 100% recovered!” Olivera said.

Some health officials say more research need to be done and that this may just be one tool to help get the virus in control.