April 5: Dakota County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Here are the updated numbers for Dakota County on April 5, 2021.
Dakota County COVID-19 numbers
|Total positive cases –
|4,017
|— New cases –
|19
|— Positivity rate –
|1.86%
|Total virus-related deaths –
|67
|— New deaths –
|0
The Dakota County Health Department is reporting the COVID-19 numbers once a week on Mondays to correlate with their weekly dial.
