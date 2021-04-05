April 5: Dakota County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

by: KCAU Staff

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Here are the updated numbers for Dakota County on April 5, 2021.

Dakota County COVID-19 numbers

Total positive cases4,017
— New cases –19
— Positivity rate –1.86%
Total virus-related deaths67
— New deaths –0

The Dakota County Health Department is reporting the COVID-19 numbers once a week on Mondays to correlate with their weekly dial.

To see Dakota County’s March COVID numbers, click here.

