April 5: Dakota County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Here are the updated numbers for Dakota County on April 5, 2021.

Dakota County COVID-19 numbers

Total positive cases – 4,017 — New cases – 19 — Positivity rate – 1.86% Total virus-related deaths – 67 — New deaths – 0

The Dakota County Health Department is reporting the COVID-19 numbers once a week on Mondays to correlate with their weekly dial.

