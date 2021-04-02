April 2: Nebraska reports more than 1,300 positive cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 1,343 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.

April 2, 2021

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested – 2,635,277 — Total positive cases – 211,239 — New cases – 1,343 — No virus detected – 795,815 — People tested – 1,007,782 — Recovered cases – 162,910 Total virus-related deaths – 2,181 — New deaths – 0 Cumulative hospitalizations – 128 — Active hospitalizations – 6,352 *Total vaccinations administered – 918,068 — % of population 16+ completing vaccination 24% *For the full vaccine numbers updated daily… Click Here

April 1, 2021

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested – 2,613,243 — Total positive cases – 209,896 — New cases – 550 — No virus detected – 794,962 — People tested – 1,005,575 — Recovered cases – 162,649 Total virus-related deaths – 2,181 — New deaths – 1 Cumulative hospitalizations – 6,346 — Active hospitalizations – 120 *Total vaccinations administered – — — % of population 16+ completing vaccination — *For the full vaccine numbers updated daily… Click Here

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.

–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

