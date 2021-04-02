April 2: Nebraska reports more than 1,300 positive cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 1,343 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.
April 2, 2021
Nebraska COVID-19 numbers
|Total tested –
|2,635,277
|— Total positive cases –
|211,239
|— New cases –
|1,343
|— No virus detected –
|795,815
|— People tested –
|1,007,782
|— Recovered cases –
|162,910
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,181
|— New deaths –
|0
|Cumulative hospitalizations –
|128
|— Active hospitalizations –
|6,352
|*Total vaccinations administered –
|918,068
|— % of population 16+ completing vaccination
|24%
April 1, 2021
Nebraska COVID-19 numbers
|Total tested –
|2,613,243
|— Total positive cases –
|209,896
|— New cases –
|550
|— No virus detected –
|794,962
|— People tested –
|1,005,575
|— Recovered cases –
|162,649
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,181
|— New deaths –
|1
|Cumulative hospitalizations –
|6,346
|— Active hospitalizations –
|120
|*Total vaccinations administered –
|—
|— % of population 16+ completing vaccination
|—
DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:
–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.
To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for March, click here.