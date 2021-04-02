April 2: Nebraska reports more than 1,300 positive cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 1,343 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.

April 2, 2021

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested2,635,277
— Total positive cases –211,239
— New cases –1,343
— No virus detected –795,815
— People tested – 1,007,782
— Recovered cases –162,910
Total virus-related deaths2,181
— New deaths –0
Cumulative hospitalizations128
— Active hospitalizations –6,352
*Total vaccinations administered918,068
— % of population 16+ completing vaccination24%
*For the full vaccine numbers updated dailyClick Here

April 1, 2021

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested2,613,243
— Total positive cases –209,896
— New cases –550
— No virus detected –794,962
— People tested – 1,005,575
— Recovered cases –162,649
Total virus-related deaths2,181
— New deaths –1
Cumulative hospitalizations6,346
— Active hospitalizations –120
*Total vaccinations administered
— % of population 16+ completing vaccination
*For the full vaccine numbers updated dailyClick Here

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for March, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News