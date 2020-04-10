American Lung Association launches $25M COVID-19 research initiative

(KCAU) – The American Lung Association (ALA) is launching a $25 Million COVID-19 research initiative.

The new initiative will expand the association’s ongoing respiratory disease research program.

The ALA’s CEO said they want to make an immediate impact when the need is the greatest.

The research will also be directed towards defending against future pandemics.

The lung association was originally founded in 1904 to fight tuberculosis.

ALA hopes to have the same success with the novel coronavirus.

The association’s researchers were among the first to prove the connection between air pollution and lung health.

