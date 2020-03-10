American exposed to virus on cruise ship released from quarantine

FILE- In this Feb. 10, 2020 file photo, journalists work near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship sitting at the Yokohama Port, Yokohama, Japan. The last group of about 130 crew members got off the Diamond Princess on Sunday, vacating the contaminated cruise ship and ending Japan’s much criticized quarantine that left more than one fifth of the ship’s original population infected with the new virus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An American who was exposed to the new coronavirus on a Japanese cruise ship and who was being monitored at an Omaha hospital has been released from quarantine.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said Tuesday that the patient tested negative for COVID-19 three times before being cleared to leave. Seven others who were exposed to the virus on the Diamond Princess were released from quarantine in Omaha last week. Seven more remain at the Omaha hospital.

Separately, a 36-year-old Omaha woman who contracted COVID-19 while travelling to the United Kingdom remains in critical condition in the hospital’s Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.