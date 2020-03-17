AMC announces theater closures because of virus

People enter an AMC theater Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – AMC theaters announced on their website they are temporarily closed due to concerns regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.

AMC said the closures are in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines. Theaters will reopen as those guidelines allow.

AMC said the latest guidelines made movie theater operations “essentially impossible.” It said it would close all locations in the U.S. for at least six to 12 weeks.

Regal, the second largest movie theater chain, said Monday that its theaters would close until further notice.