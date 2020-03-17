AMC announces theater closures because of virus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – AMC theaters announced on their website they are temporarily closed due to concerns regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.
AMC said the closures are in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines. Theaters will reopen as those guidelines allow.
AMC said the latest guidelines made movie theater operations “essentially impossible.” It said it would close all locations in the U.S. for at least six to 12 weeks.
Regal, the second largest movie theater chain, said Monday that its theaters would close until further notice.