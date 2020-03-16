Abu Bekr Shrine Circus Rescheduled over COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 70th Abu Bekr Shrine Circus has been rescheduled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The Abu Bekr Shrine Temple announced Monday the circus will now come to the Tyson Events Center from July 29- August 2.

The circus was originally scheduled to visit Sioux City from April 1- 5. The Abu Bekr Shrine Temple said all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

“We have a long-time partnership with George Cardin Circus International and they share our concerns that public health and safety needs to be our number one priority as our Nation works through this public health crisis,” said Abu Bekr Potentate, Sheldon Menin.

“The families of Siouxland enjoy and look forward to the Circus every year, and by rescheduling our Circus no one has to miss out,” Menin said.

RC Clements, Abu Bekr Circus Chairman, said they would like to thank the City of Sioux City and the Staff at the Tyson Events Center for their cooperation in rescheduling the Shrine Circus.

“This is something that has caused major events to be cancelled across the country and we, as Shriners, don’t want to put anyone’s health at risk,” Clements said.

Tickets for the July 29-August 2 performances are available at the Tyson Events Center Box office, online at Tysoncenter.com, or by calling 855-333-8771.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

